Reviewing WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WNS and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.44 $102.62 million $2.16 38.56 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 3.37 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.95% 18.43% 11.54% Sparta Commercial Services -886.45% -2.36% -3,351.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WNS and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WNS beats Sparta Commercial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.