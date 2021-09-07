Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Tops $0.0509 on Top Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $61.06 million and approximately $846,223.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00140171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00700797 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

