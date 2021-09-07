Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE REXR opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

