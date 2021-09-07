Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

REYN opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

