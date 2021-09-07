Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.64 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Selective Insurance Group worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

