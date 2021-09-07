Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.99 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,394 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

