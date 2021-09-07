Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Olin were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OLN opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

