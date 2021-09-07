Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,271 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

