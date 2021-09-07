Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,087 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
FOXF opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
