Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,087 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.