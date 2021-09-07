Rocket Pool (RPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $211.15 million and $3.38 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.54 or 0.00040241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00016779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.13 or 0.00744712 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

