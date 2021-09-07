Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

RYCEY opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

