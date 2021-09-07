Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,844 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

ALG stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.13. 40,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

