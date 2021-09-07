ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.76 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and $986,812.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00443060 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

