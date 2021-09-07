Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Rotork stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

