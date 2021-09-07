Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.65. 1,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,003. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

