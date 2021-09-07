Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,613. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

