Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 4.0% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

