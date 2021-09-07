Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $5.52 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WY traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,956. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

