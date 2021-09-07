Royal Bank of Canada Invests $26,000 in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RICE opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

About Rice Acquisition

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.