Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCLFU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,559,000.

RCLFU opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

