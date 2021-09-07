Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €121.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €121.00 ($142.35) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €95.74 ($112.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.57. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

