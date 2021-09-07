Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCL.A. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

TSE TCL.A traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.14. 9,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,747. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$14.69 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

