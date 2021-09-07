Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,705 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gevo were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

