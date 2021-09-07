Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $22.33

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $21.52. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
