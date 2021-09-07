Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $22.33

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $21.52. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

