Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,852 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

