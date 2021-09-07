Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,200.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGM opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

