Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 140,357 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 173.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 140,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

HFC opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

