Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,397,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

