Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,457 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $237.99 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.00.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

