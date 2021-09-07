Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,815 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

