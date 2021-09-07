Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $4,535,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

NYSE WHD opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

