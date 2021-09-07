Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Acquires 63,731 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,731 shares during the quarter. Trecora Resources comprises approximately 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 43.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 28,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

