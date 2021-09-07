Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414,600 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt comprises approximately 2.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.42% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HMHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

