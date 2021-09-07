SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0213

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $455,919.38 and $1,190.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018539 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,402,178 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.