SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.