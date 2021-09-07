Saito Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Saito has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $960,539.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Saito has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.34 or 0.07089882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.13 or 0.99683128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00722408 BTC.

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

