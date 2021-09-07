salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,563. The stock has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

