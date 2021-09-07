salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CRM opened at $267.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.