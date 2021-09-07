salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $267.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

