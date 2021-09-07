Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.