Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

