Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBMQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

