Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,632,000.

RWX stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

