Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

BHV opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

