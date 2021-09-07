Sandy Spring Bank Sells 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $678.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.90, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Truist raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

