Sandy Spring Bank Sells 6,810 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 741,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000.

NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

