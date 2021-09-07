Scholtz & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up about 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.14. 22,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,777. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $121.79 and a one year high of $237.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

