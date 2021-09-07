Scholtz & Company LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

