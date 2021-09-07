Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 180,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

