Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Eargo were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eargo by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. 22,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $800.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

