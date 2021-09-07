Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 6,966 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $9.79 on Tuesday, reaching $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

